Tue Jan 01, 2019
Cabinet meets tomorrow

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in it meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss conspicuous subjects of national importance. It will also have detailed discussion about the political developments, law and order situation in the country. The cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). The sources told The News that the federal cabinet will also have in-depth discussion about the situation in Sindh, in the wake of JIT report in fake accounts and Money laundering case. The cabinet will discuss various matters and likely to take important decisions.

