Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Orakzai poets seek monthly stipend

Peshawar

KALAYA: The poets and other literati of the Orakzai tribal district on Monday asked the government to announce monthly stipend for them.

A literary session (Mushaira) was arranged by Aman Adabi Chaman here.

A number of poets and other literati including Riaz Nashad, Syed Jamil Johar Orakzai, Amir Orakzai attended it.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakhtun Adabi Karwan Hangu President Syed Jamil Johar said poets were faced with financial problems.

He hoped that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would extend financial support to the poets and artistes.

