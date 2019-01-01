Rescue 1122 performance

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has rescued over one million emergency victims during more than a million rescue operations, while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes and standard across Punjab. The data shows an increase of 30 per cent in the emergencies as compared to 794,015 emergencies in 2017.

This was expressed by Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer while presiding over the annual performance review meeting 2018 held at the Rescue Headquarters. The meeting was attended by all head of wings and they presented data of all districts of Punjab with reference to emergency response. Ayaz Aslam, Head of Operations, briefed the DG that 331,671 road accidents took place across the Punjab in 2018 whereas 265,510 accidents were reported in 2017 with an increase of 25 per cent. Similarly, 17,557 fire incidents were reported in Punjab in 2018 whereas some 16,455 cases of fires were reported in 2017 with an increase of 6.7 per cent.