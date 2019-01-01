close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Rescue 1122 performance

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has rescued over one million emergency victims during more than a million rescue operations, while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes and standard across Punjab. The data shows an increase of 30 per cent in the emergencies as compared to 794,015 emergencies in 2017.

This was expressed by Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer while presiding over the annual performance review meeting 2018 held at the Rescue Headquarters. The meeting was attended by all head of wings and they presented data of all districts of Punjab with reference to emergency response. Ayaz Aslam, Head of Operations, briefed the DG that 331,671 road accidents took place across the Punjab in 2018 whereas 265,510 accidents were reported in 2017 with an increase of 25 per cent. Similarly, 17,557 fire incidents were reported in Punjab in 2018 whereas some 16,455 cases of fires were reported in 2017 with an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore