Govt to curb corruption, nepotism and injustice: Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was entering the New Year with the renewed resolution to curb the menace of corruption, nepotism and injustice in the country.

Addressing delegations from different walks of life at the Governor's House here Monday, he said the process of accountability would be ensured with complete transparency while mass contact campaign programme would be reinvigorated.

Punjab Governor said it is the time to spend people's money on them adding that remote and backward areas of the province would be given same facilities as that of big cities like Lahore. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced that his government’s manifesto revolves around public service and close contact with the people. The governor said that the country had set out in the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the country was making progress and considerable decrease in dearness had been achieved. Ch Sarwar said the government was working to restore economy and put it back on the right path through comprehensive economic strategies adding that decades-long problems could not be resolved within few months into power. He said the government was devising business friendly economic policies for local and foreign investors adding that One Windows System had been initiated for the foreign investors. He said that more and more foreign investors were coming to Pakistan due to the pragmatic economic policies of the PTI government adding that the government believed in transfer of power to the grassroots level and that was why it was decided to introduce changes to the Local Government (LG) system in Punjab. He said people from all walks of life must play their role in order to ensure economic and industrial progress in the country as was the vision of the government.

Besides, the governor also chaired a meeting on renovation of Bibi Pakdaman Shrine at the Governor’s House. He directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials and the Project Director of the shrine’s renovation work to complete all works by 30th June, 2019. Ch Sarwar said no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

LHC CJ retires

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Monday retired after attaining the age of superannuation (62 years in case of a high court judge). He was elevated to the high court in March 2010. He had taken oath as 47th chief justice on October 23, 2018. As per tradition, a full court reference was held to pay tribute to the outgoing chief justice. Speaking at the reference, Chief Justice-designate Sardar M Shamim lauded the services of Justice Anwarul Haq as the chief justice of the LHC. Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais, Prosecutor General of Punjab Eihtesham Qadir, federal and provincial law officers also spoke at the reference. Justice Shamim will take oath of his office as 48th chief justice in a ceremony to be held at Governor’s House today (Tuesday). —Correspondent