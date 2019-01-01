close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 1, 2019

Out of gas

Newspost

January 1, 2019

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to severe shortage of gas supply in Karachi. CNG stations are shut down without any prior notice. This has badly affected the daily life of the city. In addition, gas supply to domestic consumers has also been reduced.

In some parts of the area, the pressure is too low that cooking food or even boiling a cup of water is next to impossible. In the time of rising inflation, it is not affordable for people to buy gas cylinders. The government should resolve this issue at the earliest.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost