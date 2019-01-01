Out of gas

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to severe shortage of gas supply in Karachi. CNG stations are shut down without any prior notice. This has badly affected the daily life of the city. In addition, gas supply to domestic consumers has also been reduced.

In some parts of the area, the pressure is too low that cooking food or even boiling a cup of water is next to impossible. In the time of rising inflation, it is not affordable for people to buy gas cylinders. The government should resolve this issue at the earliest.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi