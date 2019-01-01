Safety first

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab government has taken a great initiative by making helmets and seat belts compulsory for motorcyclists and car drivers. It is hoped that this measure will help reduce the average number of accidents per year.
Now, the authorities should install zebra crossings for pedestrians at different locations. This will not only help people cross the road safely, but it will also contribute towards the smooth traffic flow.
Ali Gul Khan
Lahore
The Punjab government has taken a great initiative by making helmets and seat belts compulsory for motorcyclists and car drivers. It is hoped that this measure will help reduce the average number of accidents per year.
Now, the authorities should install zebra crossings for pedestrians at different locations. This will not only help people cross the road safely, but it will also contribute towards the smooth traffic flow.
Ali Gul Khan
Lahore