close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 1, 2019

Safety first

Newspost

January 1, 2019

The Punjab government has taken a great initiative by making helmets and seat belts compulsory for motorcyclists and car drivers. It is hoped that this measure will help reduce the average number of accidents per year.

Now, the authorities should install zebra crossings for pedestrians at different locations. This will not only help people cross the road safely, but it will also contribute towards the smooth traffic flow.

Ali Gul Khan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost