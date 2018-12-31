Qatar promises more jobs to Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al Thani Sunday assured Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that his country will take new measures to provide more jobs to Pakistanis. The assurance came during Qureshi’s one-day official visit to Qatar. Qureshi held meetings with senior Qatari leadership including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al Thani.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and other important international issues, says a statement from the Minister’s Office.

Qureshi’s visit saw both sides agreeing that such synergy was necessary to overcome common hurdles and devise a consensus-based approach to achieve wider regional development and progress.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani said Qatar wanted to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas, particularly to achieve regional peace, stability as well as to promote bilateral economic and cultural cooperation.

“He reiterated that Qatar's commitment of brotherhood with Pakistan was beyond doubt and the relationship could only move from strength to strength.

He said Qatar looked forward to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan that would add a fresh chapter in the bilateral ties,” adds the statement.

The foreign minister also briefed the Qatari leadership on recent developments concerning peace in Afghanistan. He underlined the foresightedness of Amir of Qatar in providing an early foundation for peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

He said close and regular coordination between Pakistan and Qatar in this regard would assist the ongoing efforts to achieve a broader regional understanding for long-term stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign minister assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan's commitment to further solidify bilateral political, economic and defence relations.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of Qatar visa centers in Pakistan adding that it would fast-track the recruitment process for import of 100,000 Pakistani workers by Qatar.

The minister offered services of professional Pakistani workforce for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar is already home to 140,000 Pakistani diaspora, which provides a strong bond in bilateral relations.

It was agreed to further speed up progress in economic, trade and investment sectors. It was noted that an increase in Pakistan's exports to Qatar by 70.53%, mainly due to exports of food items, during the last financial year was a highly encouraging achievement.

This export trend now needs to be replicated in export of nonperishable items as well. Pharmaceuticals, construction, shipping and maritime sectors held the best potential in this regard.

Pakistan also offered considerable investment opportunities for Qatari companies in SEZ's under CPEC and for joint ventures.

It was also agreed that avenues to fully explore these potentials would be explored during the upcoming JMC and Bilateral Political Consultations in first quarter of 2019 in Doha.