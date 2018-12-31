close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Inevitable shutdown

December 31, 2018

Gas shortage in Karachi has started hitting the city’s financial sector. Industrialists have expressed that because of the non-availability of gas, they will be shutting down factories from today (December 30). The shutdown of factories will have devastating effects on the city’s economy.

The month-long gas crisis was first seen when CNG stations across the city were closed down for an indefinite period. This resulted in a light transport strike where transport owners didn’t run the buses on selected routes. Now, the factory owners have announced that they are forced to close down factories. The PTI-led government must take effective action to resolve the problem.

Rehan Elahi

Karachi

