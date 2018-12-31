Inevitable shutdown

Gas shortage in Karachi has started hitting the city’s financial sector. Industrialists have expressed that because of the non-availability of gas, they will be shutting down factories from today (December 30). The shutdown of factories will have devastating effects on the city’s economy.

The month-long gas crisis was first seen when CNG stations across the city were closed down for an indefinite period. This resulted in a light transport strike where transport owners didn’t run the buses on selected routes. Now, the factory owners have announced that they are forced to close down factories. The PTI-led government must take effective action to resolve the problem.

Rehan Elahi

Karachi