close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 30, 2018

Balochistan peace focus of army: COAS

Top Story

A
APP
December 30, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Saturday maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of the Pakistan army as the progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of the province.

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border would further improve the security situation, the COAS said while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting here, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release. During the meeting, security situation in Balochistan was discussed. Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for the execution of socio-economic development projects as part of the Khushal Balochistan programme.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story