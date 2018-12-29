India in control despite Cummins’ devastation

MELBOURNE: A clinical India had Australia on the ropes Friday and staring at defeat in the third Test after skittling them for 151 before a devastating spell by Pat Cummins sparked the game back into life.

At stumps, the visitors had a formidable 346 cushion with five wickets left and two days to play as they inch closer to a first ever series win Down Under. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with just the Sydney Test next week to go.

Once again the home team’s batting frailties were exposed as they struggled not only with a deteriorating Melbourne pitch — 15 wickets fell on Friday — but outstanding bowling from young pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

He ended with a career-best 6-33, collecting his third five-wicket Test haul having also achieved the feat against South Africa and England.With a 292-run first innings advantage, Indian skipper Virat Kohli could have enforced the follow on but instead opted to turn the screws and add to the imposing total.

But his batsmen also found it tough going and they slumped to 54 for five, with first innings century-maker Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli himself sensationally out for ducks. Cummins was Australia’s best bowler in India’s first innings 443-7 declared and was chief destroyer on Friday, claiming an amazing 4-3 off his first four overs. His scalps also included opener Hanuma Vihari (13) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (1).

Josh Hazlewood chipped in with the wicket of Rohit Sharma (5) with debutant Mayank Agarwal watching the carnage from the other end. He was not out 28 with Rishabh Pant on six.

None of Australia’s batsmen could muster more than 22, again demonstrating how much they miss Steve Smith and David Warner, whose bans for ball-tampering run out in late March.

India 1st innings: 443-7 dec)

Australia first innings (overnight 8-0):

M. Harris c I. Sharma b Bumrah 22

A. Finch c Agarwal b I. Sharma 8

U. Khawaja c Agarwal b Jadeja 21

S. Marsh lbw b Bumrah 19

T. Head b Bumrah 20

M. Marsh c Rahane b Jadeja 9

T. Paine c Pant b Bumrah 22

P. Cummins b Shami 17

M. Starc not out 7

N. Lyon lbw b Bumrah 0

J. Hazlewood b Bumrah 0

Extras: (lb1, b4, w1) 6

Total: (all out, 66.5 overs) 151

Bowling: Sharma 13-2-41-1, Bumrah 15.5-4-33-6, Jadeja 25-8-45-2, Shami 10-2-27-1, Vihari 3-2-1-0

India 2nd innings:

M. Agarwal not out 28

H. Vihari c Khawaja b Cummins 13

C. Pujara c Harris b Cummins 0

V. Kohli c Harris b Cummins 0

A. Rahane c Paine b Cummins 1

R. Sharma c S.Marsh b Hazlewood 5

R. Pant not out 6

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (five wickets, 27 overs) 54

Bowling: Starc 3-1-11-0, Hazlewood 8-3-13-1, Cummins 6-2-10-4, Lyon 10-1-19-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Paul Wilson (AUS).