RIS, National Education Centre form partnership

Islamabad : Roots International Schools has been a strong proponent of entrepreneurial activities through its curriculum and co-curricular activities. Through Roots International Innovative Learning Programme, Roots International Career Acceleration Programme, celebration of Entrepreneurs’ Week and conduction of open days, students are trained with entrepreneurial skills and ethos.

To make its commitment of imparting students with entrepreneurial values from the start and to groom student entrepreneurs Roots International Schools and Colleges has become strategic partners with National Incubation Centre. Through this collaboration students shall be able to avail opportunities provided by NIC and hone their entrepreneurial skills. An incubation centre shall also be established at Metropolitan International University College where students will be able to work on their ideas in a strategic manner. Incubation centre will help students to nourish their start-ups, and evolve them into successful businesses.

The National Incubation Centre is a public-private partnership of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT), Ignite (formerly National ICT R&D Fund), Jazz and Teamup. NIC Islamabad is a hub for innovation and a well-known platform for entrepreneurs, not just in the twin cities but across the country. National Incubation Center provides mentor-ship and a venue for young entrepreneurs to explore their potential, build on their ideas and reach new heights.

Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Walid Mushtaq, CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges and Parvez Abbassi, Project Director National Incubation Centre. Later, Students were also briefed and shown around the facility. This venture is an initiative of Walid Mushtaq, CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges to promote entrepreneurship among youth of Pakistan. Walid Mushtaq believes fostering entrepreneurship among students will reap benefits for the economy of the whole country. Startups will help roll out more jobs in the market easing the unemployment ratio of the country, along with improving lives of millions of people by providing beneficial services. Roots International’s incubation centre will act as a catalyst in the economic and social development of the country.