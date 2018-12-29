Guards foil bank robbery bid

LAHORE: A bank robbery attempt at Haveli Lakha, Okara district, was foiled by the security guards. Four dacoits entered a private bank and tried to loot it but the bank guards foiled their attempt.

In exchange of fire between the dacoits and security guards, one security guard suffered minor injuries. Okara DPO Athar Ismail Amjad reached at the scene and directed the police to lodge an FIR and investigate the matter without delay.

fake FIRs: On the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, all the complaints will be registered now onwards and FIRs will be lodged over genuine complaints, whereas, those lodging fake FIRs would be tried under Section 182.

The IG directed all the police field officers that quick action be taken upon due complaints to address them in time. The monitoring of registration of complaints on IGP Complaint Cell 8787 is going on and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

The IG took notice on an application submitted by a resident of Ferozwala, Munir Ahmad. After an inquiry, the IG orders suspension of the Ferozwala DSP due to his negligence. The IG also directed to the officers to discourage fake complaints and registration of fake FIRs, and take action under Section 182 against fake complainants.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 844 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 947 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 588 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals. As many as 359 victims with minor injuries were given first by the rescue medical teams.

crackdown: The Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 260 criminals in a crackdown. Besides the arrests, the police also seized 8215 bottles of liquor, more than 9kg Charas, 28 pistols, 2 rifles, 1 dagger, 1 carbine and more than 150 bullets.

Following the directions of Model Town SP Muhammad Ali Waseem, the DSPs and SHOs busted seven gangs of criminals and arrested their 26 members, and recovered more than RS 2.4 million from them.

The police also seized thousands of rupees from gamblers. Meanwhile, the police also arrested 83 accused of doing wheelie, firing into the air, violating Loudspeaker Act, Marriage Act, Foreigners’ Act and Price Control Act.

Security: The security of the mosques and other religious places, including Imambargahs, was beefed up on Friday the provincial metropolis. Following instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir, all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.

The police officers along with the officials of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

The Cantt division police conducted mock security exercises at the residences of Chinese residing in different areas of the metropolis. The purpose of the mock exercises was to ensure security to the Chinese working on different development projects.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the mock exercises. The police continued checking suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, the ongoing search operations and mock exercises were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order in the provincial capital.