close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
December 29, 2018

Faheem set for Northants T20 deal

Sports

A
Agencies
December 29, 2018

LONDON: Northamptonshire are closing in on the signing of Faheem Ashraf for the Vitality Blast.ESPNcricinfo understand Faheem, the Pakistan all-rounder, has agreed a contract with the club and expects to be available for the entire duration of the 2019 T20 season in England.

The competition starts in mid-July — immediately after the World Cup — with the group stages finishing on August 30 and Finals Day on September 21.Pakistan do not currently have any international commitments during that period.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports