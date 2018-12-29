Faheem set for Northants T20 deal

LONDON: Northamptonshire are closing in on the signing of Faheem Ashraf for the Vitality Blast.ESPNcricinfo understand Faheem, the Pakistan all-rounder, has agreed a contract with the club and expects to be available for the entire duration of the 2019 T20 season in England.

The competition starts in mid-July — immediately after the World Cup — with the group stages finishing on August 30 and Finals Day on September 21.Pakistan do not currently have any international commitments during that period.