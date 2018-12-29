Old buildings

The present government is in the process of converting state-owned buildings into something they were not designed for. The main argument is that a single building occupies large acres of land that can be used for other purposes. Rapid urbanisation is posing a serious threat to the environment.

As a result, there are only a few green areas across the country that can help reduce air pollution. Old government buildings that have wide green lawns are being bought by developers who are converting them into concrete plazas to earn money. Before making any decisions in future, the government must analyse the probable threats that decision may pose to the

environment.

Ayub Malik

Sargodha