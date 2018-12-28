Afghan peace vital for peace in Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday and discussed matters related to regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

According to ISPR, both the dignitaries expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation and underlined that only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive process can lead to peace in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed the need for continuing harmonized efforts against terrorists and for effective border management.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Russia in Islamabad, Alexey Yurevish Dedov conferred gallantry awards on officers and jawans of Pakistan Army in recognition of their act of bravery of saving life of a Russian mountaineer in Northern Areas of the country.

The Russian envoy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Later the visiting dignitary conferred Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue to ten officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during search and rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian Mountaineer Alexander Gukov from 20650 feet AMSL in July 2018.

The Rescue mission, spanned over six days, was carried out by Army Aviation under most hostile and challenging conditions.

Russian Ambassador also presented Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to Army Chief.