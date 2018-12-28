Deoband forbids women to attend marriage processions with men

SAHARANPUR, India: Darul Uloom Deoband, the Islamic Seminary, in a recent Fatwa, has decreed that women are forbidden to participate in marriage processions with men.

It is fairly common for women relatives of the groom to participate in marriage processions with other men in the family. Sometimes, music is also played in these processions, reports the Indian media. The fatwa comes after a resident had raised questions about the practice with the Fatwa department of the seminary.

The seminary responded that not only were women forbidden from participating in such social functions with men, they were also forbidden from eating food alongside them on such occasions.