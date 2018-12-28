Man kidnapped in Okara

OKARA: A man was kidnapped by unknown persons here. M Mehboob of Mohallah Ahmedabad went out to bring medicine for his sick daughter but did not return. His brother M Ayub got a case of kidnapping registered with the police.

DPO for shouldering martyrs’ families: District Police Officer Athar Ismail has said that he is the leader of Jawans who do not hesitate sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing a function of the Police Welfare Department to give stipends to the relatives of martyred policemen and the children of serving police employees here on Thursday.

The district police officer distributed cheques of worth Rs1732000 amongst the relatives of Shaheed constable Riaz Hussain, Shaheed constable Amanat Ali, Shaheed, head constable M Abbas, Shaheed head constable M Shafiq, Shaheed constable M Iqbal, Shaheed constable M Ashraf, Shaheed constable Gul Nawaz, Shaheed constable Asghar Nadeem, Shaheed sub-inspector M Jahangir, Shaheed constable Qaisar Naeemullah, Shaheed constable Sharjeel Kamran, Shaheed ASI Ihsanullah, Shaheed constable Rehmat Ali, Shaheed constable M Ahmed, Shaheed ASI M Amin and their children.

The district police officer asked about the welfare of the martyred policemen’s families, saying the police department will not forget them.

NARCOTICS DEALER HELD: Police Thursday nabbed a narcotics dealer with 50 litres of liquor. On a tip-off, the A Division police raided and arrested Naeem alias Addi Masih with two cans of 50-litre liquor. A case was registered.

Train engine malfunctioned: The Karachi-bound Fareed Express engine was malfunctioned at Basirpur Railway Station here on Thursday.

Passengers faced trouble in extreme cold as the train stayed there for many hours. As soon as the train reached Basipur Railway Station, its wheel got jammed which took hours to repair.

LESCO TEAM ATTACKED: A recovery team of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) was attacked by a consumer when it tried to dismantle his electricity meter.

Hafiz M Ijaz of the Lesco reached the house of Rai Hussain at Johar Town. He tried to dismantle the electricity meter due to non-payment of default bill but Rai called his five accomplices and started beating the Lahore Electric Supply Company employee. Ijaz got a case registered against the attackers.