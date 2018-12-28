Police Khidmat counters become functional

LAHORE: Protection of property and lives of people along with provision of all possible facilities to public with the help of smart and community policing is top priority of Punjab Police, said IG office spokesperson.

According to vision of Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, Police Khidmat Counters have become functional in district headquarters hospitals of all districts of the province whereas their establishment at tehsil level is under way. In this regard, District Faisalabad is at the top. CPO Faisalabad DIG Ashfaq Khan has established Police Khidmat Counters at all six Tehsils of Faisalabad.

It is worth mentioning that 13 services at all Khidmat Counters of Punjab have been integrated and fully operational. Through this service any citizen can get the required service from any other district without wasting the valuable time and money. It may be recalled that these services are included character certificates, acquisition of FIR copy, renewal of driving licence, registration of tenants, general police verification, learner driving licence, international driving licence, duplicate driving licence, employee verification, vehicles verification, loss report, crime report and women violence report.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (City Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 136 criminals and recovered 382 bottles of liquor, more than 9-kg of charas, 27 pistols, 2 rifles, 1 Kalashinkov and 150 bullets. SP City Division Moaaz Zafar had directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly City Division Police busted 2 gangs of criminals and arrested its 4 members, recovering more than 01 lakh rupees from them.

Police also recovered thousand of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. City Division Police arrested 12 criminals for wheelie, aerial firing, kite flying and Rental Acts.

FACILITIES FOR COPS: DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said Lahore Police is committed to providing all possible facilities to the police officers and officials particularly ladies police deputed at the pickets set up at the Entry and Exit points of the provincial capital. He said that ladies police officials are performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues to provide foolproof security to the citizens by checking of vehicles at different areas of the city. Lahore police have initiated many welfare measures to improve the performance of police force by redressing their grievances and providing them maximum facilities in performance of their duties. In continuation of these welfare oriented projects, Lahore Police have provided fiber glass mobile washrooms at different pickets of the city for facility of police officials particularly women. These mobile washrooms have been provided at the pickets of Bho Battiyan, Peace society, LOS and Gujjumatta. The said mobile washrooms are separate from those constructed washrooms at different pickets of the city already available. The DIG said Lahore police will provide more facilities to the police officials performing their duties in hard weathers particularly in winter season.

SIX DIE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 868 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died whereas 972 were injured.The injured were shifted to different hospitals and 415 minor injured were treated on the spot.