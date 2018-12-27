Policeman killed, another injured in Karachi shooting

KARACHI: A policeman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Karachi late Wednesday, in what the officials said appeared to be a "mugging attempt."

The incident took place in Old Golimar area while both the cops were on their way back home on a motorbike after being relieved of duty, officials said.

They were stopped by unknown armed men on Rexer Bridge, where the miscreants opened fire on them.

Officials said the injured personnel were shifted to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his wounds while the other remains under treatment.

Speaking to Geo News, SSP West said the incident appeared to be a "mugging attempt."

Police officials found five casings of 9mm bullets from the site of the incident. They said they were investigating the matter.

On Tuesday, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of DHA. His death plunged the city into mourning and raised several questions on the difficulty-achieved peace in the megapolis.

Abidi's death came days after two Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers were gunned down in the city's Usmania Society locality.

Earlier this month, six people were wounded when a low-intensity blast hit an MQM-P Milad gathering in Gulistan-e-Johar.