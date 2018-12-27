Sufi literature moot begins

Our correspondent

LAHORE : A two-day conference on “the role of Sufi literature in the promotion of peace and tolerance” on Wednesday began at the Government College University, Lahore under the auspices of the university’s Persian Department and Higher Education Commission.

Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah chaired the inaugural ceremony of the conference which was also addressed by GCU Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic & Oriental Learning Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid, Distinguished Professor Dr Saadat Hassan Saeed and Prof Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori from Punjab University Oriental College Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that extremism could be eliminated from the society by promoting the teachings of great Sufi saints. They stressed that Sufism unified people irrespective of their caste, culture and creed.