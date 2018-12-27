ZA Bhutto’s murder extra-judicial killing, says Khuhro

SUKKUR: The PPP Sindh President, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, on Wednesday said the death sentence of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was an extra-judicial killing. While addressing a seminar on “Constitutional Role of the Institutions DeliveringJustice,” at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Library Hall in Larkana, the PPP Sindh President said the ZA Bhutto case was dealt without pursuing the requirements of the justice. Nisar said nobody could neglect the political struggle of Benazir Bhutto, saying the Bhutto’s family sacrificed their lives for the democracy in the country.

The PPP Sindh President said the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was a brave lady who never compromised with the usurpers and carried out her political struggle to strengthen the democracy in the country. Despite life threats, Benazir returned home to serve the people.

Talking about the court’s decision to put some of the alleged money launderers into the ECL list, Nisar Khuhro termed it a travesty of justice. The PPP Sindh President said the one who gave the 1973 Constitution was hanged to death and those who betrayed the Constitution are enjoying every facility. He said the government wishes to instal presidential system in the country to sabotage the Constitution.Qaim Ali Shah said the anti-democratic forces had created hurdles in the way of ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.