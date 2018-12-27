Inaugural Leisure Leagues Women’s Cup begins in Islamabad

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of the small-sided Leisure Leagues Women’s Cup featuring eight teams has commenced in Islamabad.

The eight teams participating in the tournament are CLFC, CLFC Youth, Charcoal FC, Smurfs FC, Young Rising Star (YRS), Black Stars FC and Popo FC.In the opening match, Popo FC thrashed YRS 7-0, while the match between Charcoal FC and Smurfs FC ended in a 2-2 draw.

In another match, Smurfs FC defeated Black Star FC 3-1. CLFC overpowered CLFC Youth 4-2.Thanks to Leisure Leagues, women football is now getting popularity. Earlier this year, Leisure Leagues organised Gojal Cup in the scenic city of Hunza featuring 100 girls.

“Leisure Leagues’ vision is to take football across the country and provide everyone a chance to play the beautiful game. We want everyone, regardless of the gender or geographic location, to have the same playing opportunities,” Chairman World Group Mehmood Trunkwala said.Leisure Leagues, with its head office in Karachi, has now achieved the landmark of organising its small-sided football events in over 25 cities of the country in all four provinces.