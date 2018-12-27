close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

High fares

Newspost

December 27, 2018

Dozens of rented cars travel from Rawalpindi to Skardu on a daily basis. It seems that these days, rental car service owners have started robbing passengers by charging higher fares. The owners are asking between Rs7,000 and Rs8,000 per passenger for car rental.

Many passengers have complained to the excise and taxation department about these unreasonable high fares multiple times, but to no avail. The department should pay attention to this blatant robbery and stop plunderers from looting passengers.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar

