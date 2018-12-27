BIEK announces results of pre-engineering and pre-medical part-I

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced results of the annual exams of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I for pre-engineering and pre-medical groups.

According to the results issued on Wednesday, 24,425 regular male candidates were registered for the annual exams in pre-engineering, of whom 23,954 sat the papers. The passing percentage remained very low as only 32 per cent of the total candidates cleared all five papers they attempted.

During the assessment process, the board officials withheld the results of 11 candidates because the examiners allegedly found them involved in cheating. “A judicious procedure was observed to decide all such cases. Every effort was made to provide a fair opportunity for personal appearance, hearing, and defence to all faulty candidates. Results of all candidates involved in unfair means have been withheld until the final decision gets approved by the board of governors,” a press release stated.

Similarly, out of the 8,571 females who registered, 8,446 appeared in the exams process. The passing rate was around 48 per cent. None of the female students were found involved in cheating or using unfair means. Moreover, 4,904 male candidates registered for pre-medical exams and 4,758 of them sat the papers. The passing rate was 34 per cent.

Officials of the board found only two candidates involved in using unfair means during the exam, and their results have been withheld until the final decision. A total of 17,708 females registered for the exams and 17,440 attempted the papers. Around 50 per cent of them passed. Five candidates were found cheating and their results have been withheld.