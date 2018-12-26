Lahore Whites retain T20 title

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Whites retained the National Twenty20 Cup courtesy to late charge that saw them scoring 36 runs in less than three overs to stun favourites Rawalpindi at the Multan Stadium on Tuesday.

In front of the best crowd the stadium has witnessed in the tournament, it was all going well for Rawalpindi when they reduced strong Lahore Whites to 129-8 in 16.5 overs when Said Badar (35 not out) and Amad Butt (12 not out) raised remaining runs in less than three overs to win the title for Lahore Whites.

Both took the attack back to Rawalpindi bowlers smashing three sixes in one over of Hammad Azam (3-39) to make victory easy for their team.

Earlier, Rawalpindi hit up 162-8 with consistent Naveed Malik (44) and Zahid Mansoor (30) playing well. Hammad (22) also looked aggressive for a brief period. For Lahore, pacers Umaid Asif (2-30) and Ammad Butt (2-25) were outstanding with leather.

In reply, Lahore Whites got off to a quick start raising 42 in less than six overs before Salman Butt (13) got out. Other opener Kamran Akmal (42) continued in flamboyant style striking two sixes and three fours in his innings. Once Kamran got out, Lahore Whites started losing the track and were reduced to 129-8.

Umar Akmal (34) also lost his wicket in an effort to get quick runs.

Winners Lahore Region Whites grabbed trophy and Rs2.5 million while runners-up Rawalpindi Region pocketed Rs1.2 million. Saif Badar of Lahore Region Whites was named man of the match and was awarded Rs100,000 cash award.

Scores in brief: Rawalpindi 162-8 in 20 overs (Naved Malik 44, Zahid Mansoor 30, Hammad Azam 22, Mohammad Nawaz 21; Ammad Butt 2-25, Umaid Asif 2-20). Lahore Whites 165-8 in 19.2 overs (Kamran Akmal 42, Saif Badar 35 not out, Umar Akmal 34, Wahab Riaz 18, Hammad Azam 3-39).