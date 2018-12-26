National interest priority: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 100-day agenda has been successfully completed with the sincere and strenuous efforts as well as with the cooperation of the people.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf office-bearers and workers here on Tuesday, he said the welfare of the people and the national development were the priorities of the government. A comprehensive road map for prosperity of the province has been devised by working day and night, he added.

“I will personally monitor the road map which is aimed at composite development and prosperity,” he said and added the reforms agenda would be speedily implemented after the successful completion of the 100-day plan and the PTI government would soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan.

The CM said that instead of prioritising personal interests, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had adopted the politics of national interest to benefit the country. The rule of law, transparency, merit-based policies and elimination of corruption are the important targets, he added.

“We will have to utilise all our energies to make Pakistan a prosperous and fully developed country. Solid steps are being taken for the public welfare and provision of necessary facilities of life to the people. We are working with a commitment and passion for the national development and solution to the problems of the common man”, the chief minister said.

He said that education, healthcare, tourism and other sectors would be improved by introducing reforms in them. Every moment of the government is being spent for protecting the interest of the people and for providing them with a better future.

Justice will prevail in the PTI government tenure and people would get their rights on the doorstep. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, speedy work is being done on the reforms agenda, he stated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the nation to its destination by using his best abilities and talents, he said. Usman Buzdar said Pakistan was being transformed into a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Decisions are being made with consultations and we are moving towards the right direction”, he said.

“We are, in fact, working day and night to change the destiny of the people. The mammoth work has been done in a short span of time for public welfare which others were unable to accomplish even in years. We are striving to fulfil the promises made with the people”, the chief minister said.