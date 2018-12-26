Burn the trash

The disposal of garbage in mega cities like Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar appears to be unmanageable. No serious efforts on behalf of provincial governments have been made. Heaps of garbage are seen on cities’ roads, while the authorities concerned remain indifferent to the issue. In order to overcome this problem, the government must establish designated landfill sites that have a set of incinerators where accumulated garbage can be burnt. Eight thousand tonnes of garbage when burnt in incinerators can produce 10MW/1.25KW per tonne of electricity.

There is no doubt that incinerators are quite expensive, but when produced locally they can be made cost effective. If all cities cannot be provided with incinerators, the authorities concerned should try installing them in mega cities. The objective of a green and clean Pakistan cannot be fulfilled unless we take effective steps to deal with the garbage crisis.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt