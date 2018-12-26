Restoring Lahore’s beauty

Lahore is also called the city of gardens due to its centuries-old Mughal-era gardens like Shalimar Bagh. But with the beginning of the development race in Lahore and an increase in road networks, especially due to the Orange Metro Line initiative, Lahore’s ecology is now at stake. Bird migration has been decreased in the past five years and many areas which were used to be migrated birds’ habitat are now standing abandoned. The government should take proper steps to decrease air pollution and deal with the ominous challenges to the environment in Lahore. There is a need to protect old trees to sustain the environment.

Mahnoor Syed

Lahore