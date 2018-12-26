close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 26, 2018

Restoring Lahore’s beauty

Newspost

December 26, 2018

Lahore is also called the city of gardens due to its centuries-old Mughal-era gardens like Shalimar Bagh. But with the beginning of the development race in Lahore and an increase in road networks, especially due to the Orange Metro Line initiative, Lahore’s ecology is now at stake. Bird migration has been decreased in the past five years and many areas which were used to be migrated birds’ habitat are now standing abandoned. The government should take proper steps to decrease air pollution and deal with the ominous challenges to the environment in Lahore. There is a need to protect old trees to sustain the environment.

Mahnoor Syed

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost