December 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

‘Christians’ contributions deserve recognition’

Karachi

December 26, 2018

The Christians of Pakistan have greatly contributed to a variety of fields, particularly education, vocational training and defence, which deserves recognition with great applause and respect, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman celebrated Christmas at the Bilawal House with members of the Christian community. Bishop Sadiq Daniel, Senator Anwer Lal Din, MPA Anthony Naveed, PPP Minority Wing President Lal Chund Ukrani, and other PPP leaders and Christian representatives were also present.

Bilawal felicitated Christians and said the PPP is the custodian of social justice, parity, and religious and interfaith harmony in the country. The party’s advocacy for the prevalence of peace and tranquillity across the world is well established, he added. Christian representatives lauded the PPP chief for a vibrant and brighter role that his party and he himself have played for the betterment of the community across the country.

