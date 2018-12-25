PTF wants increase in its annual grant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has requested the government to increase their annual grant to manifold and also ensure timely disposal of all the dues from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

In a letter addressed to Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) in response to their recent letter, the PTF has demanded sizeable increase in the annual grant which at present stands at Rs 3 million per annum.

The Ministry has sent a letter to the PTF asking them to furnish the problems and hurdles it faces in popularizing and improving the standard of the game further. The PTF responded with a letter addressed to secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad also complained on the slow working of the PSB that usually turn out to be a big hurdle of tennis promotion in the country

“That, despite pre-allocation and approval of budgets, at times, grants/expenses are not paid by the PSB (for example, PTF dues for Ashgabat, Rs.1 million for 2018 April Davis Cup Tie in April 2018, Rs.0.6 million for the Junior Davis Cup team that went overseas), the Board needs to ensure that such lapses do not occur, else how would the Federation meet such expenses? The PSB informing the PTF several months later on such earlier-approved budgets, that the “financial year had lapsed and thus the amounts”, is naturally neither desirable nor feasible, and places us in serious financial difficulties,” the letter addressed to IPC Ministry and the copy of which is available with The News says. The letter also stresses the need of increasing the annual grant of PTF and at the same time ensuring timely payment of grant.

“The Annual Grant of the PSB, set at Rs.3 million several years ago, unfortunately remains static, to date. All tennis activities, whether training camps for players development, tournaments, promotion of the sport and related activities, are left at the mercy of sponsors with the PTF management running from pillar to post to seek help which, given our environment, is an unimaginably uphill task.”

The PTF in letter also mentioned its achievements. “That, despite severe challenges, we were able to bring back international tennis to Pakistan, in the form of the mega Davis Cup, ITF Pro Circuit, ITF and ATF Juniors events, with great success, thanks to the Almighty, and all departments and agencies who helped in the collective efforts. We raised the standard of PTF Complex at par with the international demands.” The letter also appreciated PSB cooperation and help in recent times to host international events including Davis Cup ties. “We take the opportunity to appreciate many cooperative measures adopted by the PSB for the PTF, including the Board had extended in organising Davis Cup ties in recent time.” The letter added that there was a dire need of timely release of funds from the PSB.