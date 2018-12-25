A cost audit

This refers to the letter ‘The new airport’ (December 24) by Erum A Baig. I completely agree with the views expressed by the writer. The airport’s construction was started when the PPP was in power. The airport witnessed gross mismanagement, high degree of corruption at all levels resulted in considerable delay in its completion, and poor construction which is evident from incidents that take place time after time ever since the airport has become operational. Such wrongdoings ultimately resulted in huge loss to national exchequer in terms of cost, time and quality of work.

While the PML-N-led government made commendable efforts during its tenure to not only make the airport operational, but to also save further cost escalation. A cost audit in this regard is essential to take punitive action against defaulters.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad