Kurram people protest road closure, arrests

PESHAWAR: The residents of Gandao Para Chamkani of Kurram tribal district staged a protest camp outside the Press Club on Monday to register anger at the closure of road in Mahranai and arrest of the local people. Led by Haji Khaliq Noor, Haji Tariq, Mohammad Yousaf, Nazeer, Gulab Syed and others, the protest recalled that an agreement had been signed with Hajikhel tribe some three months ago, wherein it was agreed that their tribe would be given Rs5000 per truck as transit fee but some vested interest elements rejected the agreement without any justification. They alleged the few elements had the support of the administration only to usurp the rights of Gandao tribe.