CM guides ministers on accelerated uplift activities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that tourism, hydroelectric undertakings, agriculture productivity and land computerisation would be the key areas of his government in the next five years.

He was talking to Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Shakeel Khan and provincial spokesperson Ajmal Wazir at the Chief Minister’s House, said a handout. The chief minister gave guidelines to different ministries for the accelerated activities throughout the province.

Governance, sports, tourism, youth, local government system, mainstreaming of the tribal districts and land computerisation came under discussion at the meeting.The chief minister said the government has planned to boost tourism in the province. The field of tourism, mines and minerals and rapid industrialisation in the province in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would open up the entire province to the investors, he added. Mahmood Khan said the government had taken steps to facilitate the business activities in the province. The policy formulation has already taken place, the inflow of investment to the province is continuing and we have to give them all facilities under one roof, he added.

Mahmood Khan said youth would have sporting facilities at grassroots. He was optimistic that the policy guideline would usher in the new era of good governance, rapid growth and prosperity. The chief minister said the province would be integrated through road communication and the villages would have farms to market roads.

The process of land computerization need to be streamlined, expedited, completed and expanded to the entire province, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the mission of his government is to mainstream the tribal people after the merger of seven new districts of the erstwhile Fata.

He said he would soon put on the ground a practical mechanism to start giving relief to the tribal people. “There sufferings and problems would be mitigated expeditiously,” he assured. The chief minister asked the provincial minister to work out proposals for the seven new districts so that the government could make better decisions for the people.