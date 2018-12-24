Couple, three kids injured in house fire

A couple and their three children suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in their house in Moinabad within the limits of Khokhrapar police station.

Ghulam Akbar, his wife Rehana, and children Anamta, 7, Nabila, 14, and Raja, 5, were injured in the incident. Neighbours saw flames erupting from the house and rushed to help the family. They rescued all five of them and took them to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to doctors, Akbar was in critical condition as he sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, while his wife sustained 28 per cent, Nabila 20 per cent, Anamta, 30 per cent and Raja 35 per cent.

After being alerted, fire-fighters also reached the site and extinguished the fire. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit. Separately, a woman sustained severe burn injuries in Baldia Town. According to police, the incident took place at the victim’s house located at Sector 9-E in Baldia Town.

She was identified as Kauser and immediately taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. Doctors said she was in critical condition as she had suffered 100 per cent burn injuries.

Police officials further said that it seems that Kauser tried to commit suicide, but they were investigating the case from different angles. Eight-year-old among three killed in accidents Three people, including an eight-year-old minor, were killed in separate accidents in the city on Sunday.

In the first incident, a man was killed while another was wounded when two speeding cars collided at Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence Housing Authority. According to the police, two speedy cars collided, leaving both the drivers injured. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was later identified as 50-year-old Abid Fateh, while the injured man was identified as Fahad. In a separate incident, brothers Abdur Rehman, 12, and Zohair, 18, lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident on the Karimabad Flyover. Officials said the boys were en route on their motorbike when a vehicle hit them and sped away. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but could not survive their injuries.