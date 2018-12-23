Preparations for Christmas festival enters final stage

Islamabad : With only a day left in the celebrations of grand festival of Christmas to start, Christian community residing in federal capital, like other parts of the world, is giving last minutes touches to their preparations to mark this important occasion in befitting manner.

With every passing day till the eve of Christmas, the Christian community prepares to celebrate the festivity with more enthusiasm and renewed spirit, feeling the echo of church bells that announce the birth of Jesus.

The grand festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities.

The joyous occasion will fill the atmosphere with colors, symbols and traditions of Christmas that mainly includes Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts.

The youngsters studying in various educational institutions run by the churches are rehearsing for tableau and carols to present these on the day of Christmas to add more charm to this festival.

All young and old are visiting markets and Sunday Bazars of twin cities to do last minute shopping for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Aleena Masih, a young girl said, I have finalised my preparations for celebrating this years Christmas festival with my family and friends.

This festival has great significance for our whole community as this is the time to spread love among all .

On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices and extremism, she said.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels. Amir Masih, father of three children, said, All my children are more excited to place the decorated Christmas tree in our home and invite all their friends to share their excitement and happiness.

He said, we have finalized all the preparations, bought dresses, shoes and accessories for the family and now we just have to buy some gifts and order cake before the Christmas day.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the people belonging to the Christian faith.

With the world becoming a global village, the spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrated at different places.