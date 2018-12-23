Tunisia is a peaceful country, says envoy

Islamabad : The Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Pakistan, Adel Elarabi, said that since independence Tunisia has evolved in to a country of peace and the people and the government support and encourages peace in the world.

Ambassador Adel Elerabi was speaking at the dinner hosted by the English Speaking Union (ESU) Islamabad Chapter Wednesday evening. The event was organized at the residence of the ESU President, Khalid Malik and hosted by Ziaur Rehman Zabeeh.

To a question about the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the Tunisian envoy said that being a peace loving country Tunisia always support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts

“Tunisia is playing its part in the process as a member of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries),” Ambassador Adel Elarabi said.

He said that Tunisia was a French colony and he was proud of Francophony. But, he added, he do appreciates promotion of English language as a medium of communication for exchange of ideas and thoughts between the people and the nations.

Ambassador Adel Elarabi spoke at length about Tunisia, the form of government, the international relations, progress the country has made since independence and the culture of his country, providing a deep insight for the guests attending the function.

Earlier, Abid Ali, the Secretary General of ESU Islamabad Chapter, welcomed the guests to the function and briefly reflected on the aims and objectives of the ESU.

The ESU Islamabad Chapter President, Khalid Malik, on his turn introduced the guest of honor, Excellency the Ambassador of Tunisia, in detail, highlighting the illustrious career Ambassador Adel Elarabi enjoys before taking up the office of Ambassador in Islamabad.

Khalid Malik was profuse in his appreciation for the Tunisian envoy for accepting the invitation to be the guest of honor at the ESU reception. Other prominent present at the reception were the Ambassador of Cuba, Gebrial Tiel Capote, the High Commissioner of Mauritius, Rashidally Soobadr, the Deputy Head of Mission and Counsellor of the Embassy of Tunisia, Chauki Msolli, the Minister Plenipotentiary Embassy of Jordon, Dr Maen Khareasat, Mr and Mrs Michal Bobek, the Economic Counsellor of the Czech Republic, Aftab Hussain Syed, the Vice-President of the ESU, Syed Asif Shah, Member Executive Committee of the ESU and the diplomats from the embassies of Japan and Libya.