Pcb hits a six on Hbl Psl broadcast and live-streaming rights

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the consortium of Blitz Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd. and Techfront as its broadcast and live-streaming partner for the star-studded HBL Pakistan Super League from 2019 to 2021 for Pakistan & globally, respectively.

The new agreement is 358 per cent more than the previous three years of one of the most competitive and well-organised tournaments on the planet.

The new rights cycle renews a time-tested partnership between Pakistan Cricket Board, Blitz Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd. and Techfront.

Blitz Advertising is part of Pakistan’s largest full service communications group with nationwide presence and represents Publicis Media, the world’s premier media management group in Pakistan.

Techfront, a UAE-based affiliate of Global Sports Commerce (GSC), is one of the largest sports technology and management companies providing dynamic solutions and commercial management to leading sports stakeholders.

“I would like to congratulate and thank Blitz Advertising and Techfront for partnering with us once again. This is a time-tested partnership and our joint objective, for the next three years, is to ensure that HBL PSL continues to grow in terms of fan engagement.” Mr Ehsan Mani, Chairman of the PCB, said.

Mr Ahsen Idris, CEO of Blitz Advertising, said: “Blitz Advertising has had three wonderful years with HBL PSL and this new three-year partnership is a win achieved with a six.

Mr M.S Muralidharan, Managing Director of Techfront, said: “We have been involved with HBL PSL since its very first season in various capacities. We are glad to have procured the global broadcast and live-streaming rights for HBL PSL rom 2019-2021.

HBL PSL returns to action with a glittering opening ceremony in Dubai followed by the opening game between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on February 14, 2019. For the first time in the short history of this tournament, eight matches at the backend of the tournament with Lahore staging three and Karachi hosting five, including the March 17, 2019 final.***