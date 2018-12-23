Stagnant salaries

Since the last two months, there has been an unprecedented increase in prices of essential items. From food and vegetables to a bar of soap, every item’s price is sky-rocketing. These times of inflation are making it difficult for people to pay for their monthly expenses. Because of economic crunch, an increase in salaries is nowhere to be seen. While government employees get an annual 10 percent increase, private sector employees rarely get their salaries increased even by a couple hundred. To ask the government to take steps to bring down the prices of essential items is a far-fetched dream. We can at least the authorities to make it compulsory for all organisations to give at least a 10 percent annual increase to employees.

Maha Yasin

Lahore