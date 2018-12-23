Keeping the city clean

Karachi’s garbage crisis hasn’t been dealt with by the local authorities. Almost every neighbourhood of the country’s biggest city is covered with heaps of garbage. The revolting stench coming from the heaps of garbage has made it difficult to stroll on streets.

The problem cannot be solved without public cooperation. This is because it has been observed that residents do not dispose of garbage efficiently. Every resident should strictly dispose of the garbage in bins. The local authorities should ensure that garbage collectors are regularly performing their duties in all areas. We should join hands to tackle the garbage crisis.

Hareem Khalid

Karachi