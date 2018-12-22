Garrison Cadet College Kohat holds parents’ day

KOHAT: The 23rd parents’ day of Garrison Cadet College Kohat was celebrated with zeal and zest here on Friday.

Family members and friends of the cadets from all over the country attended the programme.

General Officer Commanding 9th Division Maj General Asad Nawaz Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Principal Brig Nadeem Akhtar Hussain welcomed the chief guest. He also introduced the faculty members to the chief guest.

The chief guest reviewed the parade of cadets followed by march-past.

The young cadets under the leadership of Cadet Faisal Shahzad displayed PT show. This event was followed by gymnastics and taekwondo shows.

The chief guest and other guests enjoyed the show and applauded the cadets. Brig Nadeem Akhtar Hussain presented the annual report of the college.

The cadets received medals and trophies from the chief guest for their outstanding performance individually and house achievements during the year.

Cadet Tauseeq Haider was declared the best in academics, Cadet Saqib Ali as the best sportsman and Cadet Hamza Iqbal was declared as the best cadet of the year.

The most important trophy of the college, the Champion House Trophy, was given away to Ghazali House.

House Captain Abdullah Tayyab and Cadet Haider Ali received the trophy. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest appreciated the performance of the college.