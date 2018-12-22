close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

Efforts underway to make capital clean, and green

National

December 22, 2018

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking measures to make the capital city clean and green as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Islamabad has been ranked second in the list of world’s most beautiful capitals and the civic body is committed to further enhance its beauty by planting more trees in the city, Environment Director Irfan Niazi said.

He said due to effective Clean and Green Pakistan awareness campaign, the trend of planting saplings is increasing and citizens have started playing their due role and the main purpose of Clean and Green Islamabad campaign was to enhance its green cover to make the cityenvironment-friendly.

