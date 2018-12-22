Smith admits failures,is desperate to return

SYDNEY: Disgraced Steve Smith admitted Friday he failed as a captain by turning a blind eye to the ball-tampering scandal and said it has been hard watching from the sidelines as Australia struggled in the aftermath.

The former skipper is still serving a one-year ban from the international and domestic game for his part in the incident that rocked the cricket world, in which sandpaper was used to try and rough up the ball in South Africa.

Asked what went on in the changing rooms at Cape Town before Cameron Bancroft attempted to cheat, he said: “For me in the room, I walked past something and had the opportunity to stop it and I didn’t do it and that was my leadership failure.

“It was the potential for something to happen and it went on and happened out in the field,” he added.“I had the opportunity to stop it at that point rather than say, ‘I don’t want to know anything about it’.

“And that was my failure of leadership. And, you know, I’ve taken responsibility for that.”Widely considered among the finest batsmen in the world today, Smith admitted there had been “dark days” as he grappled with his fall from grace. But with his suspension running out at the end of March, Smith now can see light at the end of the tunnel and is desperate to return, with the World Cup and the Ashes next year in his sights.

“I’m just moving forward day to day, and doing what I need to do to prepare to hopefully get another opportunity to play for Australia,” he said.“And if that’s World Cup and Ashes, so be it. And no doubt the English crowd will be incredibly hostile. I’m ready for that, if that happens.”