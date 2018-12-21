close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 21, 2018

20 injured in accident

Peshawar

A
APP
December 21, 2018

FAISALABAD: Some 20 people sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor-trolley in Faisalabad. According to police sources, the bus was heading towards Jhumra from Faisalabad when it collided with a tractor-trolley near Chak Jhumra. As a result, some 20 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Jhumra.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar