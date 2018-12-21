20 injured in accident

FAISALABAD: Some 20 people sustained injuries when a bus collided with a tractor-trolley in Faisalabad. According to police sources, the bus was heading towards Jhumra from Faisalabad when it collided with a tractor-trolley near Chak Jhumra. As a result, some 20 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Jhumra.