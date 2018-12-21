close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

LAHORE: In its anti-encroachment drive, Pakistan Railways, Lahore division, on Thursday retrieved over 10 kanal of railways’ commercial land. According to a press release, the operation was carried out near Mandi Ahmedabad Railway Station, Okara, in which railways land worth over Rs 322 billion was reclaimed from illegal occupants.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore