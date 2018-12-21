Land reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In its anti-encroachment drive, Pakistan Railways, Lahore division, on Thursday retrieved over 10 kanal of railways’ commercial land. According to a press release, the operation was carried out near Mandi Ahmedabad Railway Station, Okara, in which railways land worth over Rs 322 billion was reclaimed from illegal occupants.
