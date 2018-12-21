Pakistan firm against brutalities in IHK

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over the recent spell of barbarism by the Indian forces in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) that killed over a dozen and injured many Kashmiris. In a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised concerns over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

“India is involved in serious violations of human rights in the held valley; UN should play its effective role for the solution of the decades long problem,” the PM urged Guterres. The issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the will of Kashmiris, as they should be given their right of self-determination, the PM asserted during the telephonic talk with UN secretary general.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet strongly condemned imposition of presidential rule in IHK and Indian brutalities in the area. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters that the cabinet has decided to set up a mechanism to check increase in prices of medicines during a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He said the prime minister directed the ministers to reduce their foreign visits to a minimum and cut expenses of their ministries by 10 percent as part of an austerity drive. The minister said that master plans of major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces will be prepared as well as direction has been made to prepare the master plan for Islamabad.

He said the government will protect the rights of the people affected by anti-encroachment drive. Fawad said that cabinet has given approval of licences for some new airlines. He said that they want to ease the visa process for foreign journalists and create more facilities for tourists.

The federal cabinet also directed the Interior Ministry to immediately remove the names of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir from the Exit Control List (ECL). He said that the prime minister’s statement about early elections was reported out of context as he had only said that if a new province was created in southern Punjab, elections for the provincial assembly could be held there.

The minister said the cabinet gave approval for appointment of members of Board of Governors of Deposit Protection Corporation, whereas the services of Managing Director of Pak-Oman Company Bahauddin Khan were extended for three years. The cabinet also discussed the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, refugees, Fata reforms, etc.