People won’t come out for PPP, PML-N: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry asserted on Thursday that the government was not afraid of the Nawaz-Zardari alliance as neither the sword nor the arrow would work and these forces had already been tested many times.

He said that the people of Pakistan would not come out of their houses in support of PPP and PML-N leaders because both the parties’ leaders are well known to all and sundry.

“Their alliance is equal to zero plus zero,” he maintained. Briefing media persons about the cabinet meeting, the information minister said Crown princes of the UAE and Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan next month and in February respectively. The prime minister directed the ministers to reduce their foreign visits to the minimum, he added. While enlightening about the cabinet decisions, he said that over Rs1.63 billion have been approved to be issued for Fata. No deduction will be made in the funds of tribal areas, he said.