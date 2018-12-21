PCAA stun WAPDA, KRL hold PAF

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) pulled off a major upset when they shocked former four-time winners WAPDA 2-0 in their crucial game of the Pakistan Premier Football League here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Thursday.

After a barren first half, Mohammad Waheed gave PCAA the lead in the 56th minute. In the stoppage time, Mohammad Naeem added to their total to seal a comfortable win. The win took PCAA to 27 points from 20 matches. WAPDA have 36 points from 20 outings.

Meanwhile, here at the KMC Stadium, event’s leaders and former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to a goalless draw to take their points to 41. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stretched their tally to 40, just one point behind KRL.

In another clash here at the KPT Stadium, Chaman’s Afghan FC recorded their sixth win after beating Navy 3-2.Bilal gave Navy the lead in the ninth minute. Amanullah, however, equalised for Afghan FC in the 31st minute. At half time, the match was evenly poised at 1-1.

Umair Younis then put Afghan FC ahead through a solid strike in the 53rd minute. Gul Mohammad then further inflated Afghan FC’s lead in the 70th minute. Navy reduced the deficit through Saddam Khan in the 88th minute.