NAB chairman reviews ongoing inquiries

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to review ongoing inquiries on Wednesday.

The meeting at NAB’s headquarters was attended by senior officers from operation division. “Progress into 179 ongoing mega corruption cases was reviewed during the meeting of the anti-watch dog,” NAB spokesman said.

Javed Iqbal said NAB is working on the policy of across the board accountability. “Strict steps are being taken for corruption free Pakistan,” he said.

NAB Chairman, yesterday, had agreed to meet the opposition political leaders of the country. The spokesperson of Bureau said Chairman is ready to meet political personalities of the country, after a letter penned by leaders hailing from opposition benches.

It is worth mentioning here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Akhtar Mengal, Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal and Asad Mehmood requested the NAB Chairman for a meeting through a letter.

Chairman NAB, while ruling out allegations of nepotism, said the bureau is carrying out across the board accountability. He further said NAB is an independent body and has no sympathies for any political party or an individual.