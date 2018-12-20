Rain, epic stand helps Sri Lanka draw NZ Test

WELLINGTON: Sri Lanka battled to a rain-affected draw in the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday after the Black Caps were unable to break an epic stand by Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews.

The tourists were 287 for three in their second innings -- still nine runs away from an innings defeat -- when the umpires called time with only 13 overs bowled on the final day. Mendis was unbeaten on 141 and Mathews 120 not out at stumps after a stubborn 274-run stand that, along with the weather, allowed Sri Lanka to salvage a draw.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was left to rue missed opportunities after controlling the match for three days then failing to land a killer blow. "Obviously it’s a shame to have the weather around today because we felt if we could pick up a wicket and get into their lower order, there was still very much a chance of a result," he said.

New Zealand’s early dominance was built on a mammoth 578 in the first innings, featuring an unbeaten 264 from Tom Latham. The left-hander’s career-best effort overhauled former England captain Alastair Cook’s 244 as the highest score by an opener carrying their bat in Test history. The emphatic performance should have given the New Zealand bowlers two full days to attack a Sri Lanka line-up that showed little fight in the first innings, but Mathews and Mendis responded with a masterclass of their own. The pair came together late on day three with Sri Lanka reeling at 13 for three in their second dig, trailing New Zealand’s first inning total by 296. They batted through the whole of day four, fending off a barrage of bouncers from the New Zealanders. "Both boys out there showed a lot of character," said skipper Dinesh Chandimal. "They fought hard when the situations came."

It was the only time in New Zealand that a full day’s play has been completed without a Test wicket falling, and the first time anywhere since South Africa achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2008. The partnership was also a Sri Lankan record against the Black Caps. The draw snaps Sri Lanka’s four-Test losing streak against the Black Caps on New Zealand soil.

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 282

New Zealand 1st innings: 578

Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight 259-3):

M. Gunathilaka lbw Boult 3

F. Karunaratne c Boult b Southee 10

D. de Silva b Southee 0

K. Mendis not out 141

A. Mathews not out 120

Extras: (lb2, nb3, w8) 13

Total: (for 3 wkts, 115 overs) 287

Fall: 1-5 (Gunathilaka), 2-10 (de Silva), 3-13 (Karunaratne)

Did not bat: D. Chandimal, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, S. Lakmal, K. Rajitha, L. Kumara

Bowling: Southee 25-8-52-2, Boult 25-4-62-1, Wagner 23-4-100-0 (4w, 2nb), de Grandhomme 13-4-24-0 (1nb), Patel 28-10-46-0, Raval 1-0-1-0

Result: Match drawn

Series: 0-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).