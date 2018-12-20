Senate body to discuss setting up of Real Estate Regulatory Authority today

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior scheduled to meet today (Thursday) with the heavy agenda and will consider the bill of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2017, moved by Senator Moshin Aziz.

The Senate’s Committee on Interior would be chaired by its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik to consider the heavy agenda. The bill aims to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Authority for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and to ensure sale of plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, or sale of real estate project, in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of consumers in the real estate sector and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and also to establish the Appellate Tribunal to hear appeals from the decisions, directions or orders of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the adjudicating officer and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Besides this bill, the Senate’s committee on Interior will also consider the bill moved in the senate by Senator Quratulain Marri the Day Care Centres Act, 2018 that pertains to provide for the facility of day care center in public and private establishments and for the purposes connected therewith and ancillary thereto.

The other agenda of the Senate’s Committee include briefing by Chairman Capital Development Authority regarding the consideration of the illegal and private housing societies functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the policy of CDA against the illegal and private housing societies.

The CDA chairman will also present the report to Senate’s Committee regarding non-payment of honorarium as announced during the budget 2018-19 for the CDA employees working in the parliament house.

The committee would also consider the question no 57 regarding the number of persons arrested on charges of involvement in terrorist activities in the country during the five years, raised by Usman Kakar in the Senate. It will also consider the matter of “Point of Public Importance” regarding the kidnapping of Haji Abdullah and his brother from Peshawar, raised by Senator Usman Kakar.

The committee to consider the “point of Public Importance’ regarding the abduction of 13-year old girl Haroon Bibi D/O Abdullah Jan from Sargodah and non-response of police, raised by Senator Usman Kakar in the Senate.

The Senate’s Committee on Interior will also consider the “Point of Public Importance” regarding the theft of mobile phones from Dry Port Faisalabad, raised by Senator Atiq Sheikh in the Senate. It will also consider the presentation of report on the issue of unlawful detention of employees of various restaurants in Rawalpindi, raised by Senator Javed Abbassi.